Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,983 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,244. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $237.27 and a 52-week high of $354.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.