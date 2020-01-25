Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,450 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 5.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.37. 1,630,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.01 and its 200-day moving average is $299.09. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.27 and a 12 month high of $354.28. The company has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

