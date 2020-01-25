Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares token can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Adshares has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $6,811.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.03113675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,380 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

