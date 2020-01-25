Advanced Internet Blocks Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 74.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $27,608.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00641460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035123 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

