Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,061 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $47,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. 79,471,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,319,048. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $4,199,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at $15,556,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,896 shares of company stock worth $21,247,093. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.