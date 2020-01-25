Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after buying an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,576,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,386.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,264.67. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

