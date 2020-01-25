Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company stock opened at $170.12 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.14. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

