Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $136.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $82.96 and a 12 month high of $143.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $124.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

