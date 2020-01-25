Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. UBS Group AG increased its position in SAP by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,146,000 after buying an additional 1,066,406 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,637,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SAP by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 871,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,902,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded SAP to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.83.

SAP stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $100.97 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.56.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

