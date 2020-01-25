Advisor Partners LLC Buys 2,926 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 313.3% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.83. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

