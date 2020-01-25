Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Electric Power by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 360.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,555,000 after purchasing an additional 71,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

