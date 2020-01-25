Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.65. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

