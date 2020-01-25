Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $113.87 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

