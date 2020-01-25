Advisor Partners LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.