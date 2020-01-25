Advisor Partners LLC Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

