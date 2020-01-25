Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $92.97 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $312.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

