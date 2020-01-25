Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Brightworth purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 16,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $121.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

