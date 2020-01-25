Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 100.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after buying an additional 127,895 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.16 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.72.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

