Advisor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cigna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.38.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $206.01 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $214.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

