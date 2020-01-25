Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,556,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,598,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,212,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after acquiring an additional 536,693 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

