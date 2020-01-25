Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,901,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.