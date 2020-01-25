Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

ARE opened at C$17.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.44. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$16.62 and a 1-year high of C$21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.27%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

