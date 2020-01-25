Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002046 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last week, Aeon has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $401.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00742155 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001839 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.