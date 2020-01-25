Aeron Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.27 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $3.27 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, Bit-Z and IDAX. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.03140736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00124087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Tidex, Coinrail, Gate.io, Kuna and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.