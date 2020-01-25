AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Bibox, OKEx and BitForex. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $225,212.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.05 or 0.05557874 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00128678 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033666 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, Huobi, OKEx, BCEX, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

