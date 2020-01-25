AidCoin (AID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,660.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $696,195.00 and approximately $6,660.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

