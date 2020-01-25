Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,737.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,719 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,225,000 after acquiring an additional 686,501 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,103,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 553,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 232,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 202,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -273.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

