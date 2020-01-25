Airbloc Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.03152612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00123986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

