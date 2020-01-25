AirSwap Price Hits $0.0188 (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. AirSwap has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Liqui, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Binance and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

