Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $320,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $4.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $6.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.10 million, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $69.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 1,843.77%.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

