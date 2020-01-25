Aladdin (ADN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.77 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Aladdin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aladdin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BITKER, CoinBene and BitForex. Aladdin has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01928094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.88 or 0.03718637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00642314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00733732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00586309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,264,404,484 tokens. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BITKER, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

