Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 195,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $126.96. 40,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,591. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $131.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

