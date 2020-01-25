Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Albany International makes up about 1.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned about 0.21% of Albany International worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after acquiring an additional 340,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Albany International by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Albany International by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $5,174,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Sidoti decreased their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Albany International stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.18. 245,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

