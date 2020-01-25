Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 135.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $239,651.00 and $30.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.03144052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00123955 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.