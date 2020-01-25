Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0007

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $215,387.00 and $11.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.20 or 0.03108997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

