Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.18 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexco Resource an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

AXU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,400. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

