Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,672 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $50,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

