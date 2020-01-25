Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will announce $22.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.53 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $17.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $73.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.49 billion to $76.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $96.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.87 billion to $103.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

BABA opened at $213.75 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,833,000 after buying an additional 186,356 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $748,808,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $634,748,000 after buying an additional 620,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

