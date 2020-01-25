Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s Largest Position

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,764 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 17.9% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $159,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $213.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.25. The stock has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

