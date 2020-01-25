Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 637,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

BABA opened at $213.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.