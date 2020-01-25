Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €232.77 ($270.66).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz stock opened at €220.95 ($256.92) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €219.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €213.40. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.