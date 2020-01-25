AllSafe Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $151,241.00 and $595.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

