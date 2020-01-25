Almeela (KZE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,114.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Almeela has a market capitalization of $377,170.00 and approximately $1,114.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Almeela token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. In the last seven days, Almeela has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00021801 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00053631 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000676 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Almeela

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

