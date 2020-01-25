Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.28.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 894,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,913. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $1,375,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,985,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,404 shares of company stock valued at $9,758,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

