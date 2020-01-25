Alpha Coin (APC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,419.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $10,994.00 and approximately $15,419.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000563 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000929 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

