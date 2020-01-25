Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.71.

GOOG stock opened at $1,466.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,025.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,386.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,264.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

