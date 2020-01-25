Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Advisor Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.67.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,387.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,264.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

