Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $752,469,000 after purchasing an additional 82,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,387.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,264.90. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

