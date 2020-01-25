Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $390.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $921,200 over the last 90 days. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

