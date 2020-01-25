Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair downgraded Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

ALTR opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.04 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $2,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $86,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,342,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,673,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $148,361,000 after buying an additional 1,308,497 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock worth $110,956,000 after buying an additional 1,021,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,053,897 shares of the software’s stock worth $123,346,000 after buying an additional 218,111 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,936,877 shares of the software’s stock worth $69,553,000 after buying an additional 337,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

